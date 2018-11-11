Analysts Set WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Price Target at $131.80

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.80.

WBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of WABCO in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $159.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WABCO from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get WABCO alerts:

NYSE:WBC opened at $111.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.79. WABCO has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. WABCO had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. WABCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WABCO will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WABCO during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in WABCO during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.