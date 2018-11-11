Analyzing Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) & Exactus (EXDI)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 0 0 0 1.00 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 250.00%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises -45.90% -292.17% -25.02% Exactus N/A N/A -1,271.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.11 -$379.82 million N/A N/A Exactus N/A N/A -$3.86 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises beats Exactus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators. It also provides air pollution control products and related equipment, such as wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. In addition, this segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The company's Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent recovery and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; and specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades and revamping of existing installations, and remote monitoring; and gas turbine inlet and exhaust systems, custom silencers, and filters and enclosures. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., a life science company, focuses on developing and commercializing point-of-care diagnostics for measuring proteolytic enzymes in the blood. The company is developing FibriLyzer device to address the shortcomings of the viscoelastometric devices and clinical tests, such as D-dimer, as well as euglobulin lysis test; and MatriLyzer, a diagnostic device to detect the recurrence of cancer. The company is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

