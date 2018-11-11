Analyzing FTI Consulting (FCN) & China Xingbang Industry Group (CXGP)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and China Xingbang Industry Group (OTCMKTS:CXGP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and China Xingbang Industry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 9.73% 11.91% 6.39% China Xingbang Industry Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTI Consulting and China Xingbang Industry Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $1.81 billion 1.46 $107.96 million $2.32 29.72 China Xingbang Industry Group $530,000.00 N/A -$8.36 million N/A N/A

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than China Xingbang Industry Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FTI Consulting and China Xingbang Industry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Xingbang Industry Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FTI Consulting beats China Xingbang Industry Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. Its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, intellectual property, trial, business insurance claims, and health solutions. The company's Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting services; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property and international arbitration services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; and network and economic impact analysis, and securities litigation and risk management services. Its Technology segment offers e-discovery management, managed document review, collections and digital forensics, information governance and compliance, investigations, and contract intelligence services, as well as e-discovery software. The company's Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, M&A crisis communications and special situations, corporate reputation, people and change, digital and creative communications, capital markets communications, and strategy consulting and research. FTI Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

China Xingbang Industry Group Company Profile

China Xingbang Industry Group Inc. is an operator of a business to business to customer (B2B2C) e-commerce platform in the home furnishing industry. The Company, through its subsidiaries Xingbang BVI and Xingbang HK, owns the wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE), which controls Guangdong Xingbang, a variable interest entity (VIE). Its operating entity, Xinyu Xingbang, is a company principally engaged in the operation of a B2B2C e-commerce platform in the PRC for manufacturers, distributors and other businesses in the lighting, ceramics and other home furnishing industry in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It is engaged in operating and developing the Ju51 Mall. The Company is engaged in operating an e-commerce platform to provide value added services to manufacturers, distributors, retailers, decoration companies and decoration technicians in the home furnishing industry while serving consumers through the Ju51 Mall. It has approximately 240 technical service stations.

