Analyzing Huttig Building Products (HBP) & Boise Cascade (BCC)

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) and Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Boise Cascade pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Huttig Building Products does not pay a dividend. Boise Cascade pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Huttig Building Products and Boise Cascade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huttig Building Products -1.08% -11.93% -2.63% Boise Cascade 2.23% 17.97% 7.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huttig Building Products and Boise Cascade’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huttig Building Products $753.20 million 0.10 -$7.10 million N/A N/A Boise Cascade $4.43 billion 0.25 $82.95 million $1.91 14.85

Boise Cascade has higher revenue and earnings than Huttig Building Products.

Volatility and Risk

Huttig Building Products has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boise Cascade has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Huttig Building Products and Boise Cascade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huttig Building Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boise Cascade 0 4 1 0 2.20

Huttig Building Products currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 233.90%. Boise Cascade has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.69%. Given Huttig Building Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Huttig Building Products is more favorable than Boise Cascade.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Huttig Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Boise Cascade shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Huttig Building Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boise Cascade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boise Cascade beats Huttig Building Products on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands. The company also provides general building products, such as fasteners and connectors, roofing, siding, insulation, flashing, housewrap, decking, railings, and other miscellaneous building products under the Huttig-Grip, Louisiana Pacific, Simpson Strong-Tie, TimberTech, AZEK, RDI, GAF Roofing, Maibec, Knauf, GCP Technologies, Fiberon, Alpha Protech, MFM, Lomanco, and Fortifiber brands; and wood products comprising engineered wood products used in floor systems, wood panels, and lumber, as well as value-added services, such as floor system take-offs, cut-to-length packages and just-in-time, and cross-dock delivery under the Louisiana Pacific and Rosboro brands. It markets and sells its products to building materials dealers; national buying groups; home centers; and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes through 27 wholesale distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. This segment's products are used in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling projects, light commercial construction, and industrial applications. It sells its products to wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumberyards, and industrial converters. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including engineered wood products, oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; and general line items, such as siding, metal products, insulation, roofing, and composite decking. Its products are used in the construction of new residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes; the repair and remodeling of existing housing; the construction of light industrial and commercial buildings; and other industrial applications. This segment sells its products to retail lumberyards, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

