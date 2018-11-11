Analyzing JBS S A/S (JBSAY) and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (FINMY)

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

JBS S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBS S A/S and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBS S A/S $51.14 billion 0.14 $167.31 million N/A N/A LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR $13.02 billion 0.44 $307.44 million N/A N/A

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBS S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares JBS S A/S and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBS S A/S -0.26% 4.25% 1.04% LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of JBS S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for JBS S A/S and LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBS S A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

JBS S A/S has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR beats JBS S A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBS S A/S

JBS S.A., a food company, engages in the processing and trading of animal protein in Brazil and internationally. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb by-products; convenience food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company is also involved in the production, cogeneration, and commercialization of electric power; provision of cattle fattening and transportation services; management of industrial residue; production and commercialization of steel cans, plastic resin, soap base, soap bar, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; and purchase and sale of soybean. In addition, it engages in trading cooked frozen meat; logistic and warehousing operations; and distribution center and harbor, waste management and recycling, tallow, palm oil, caustic soda, stearin, and dog biscuits business. The company offers its products under the Swift, Friboi, Seara, Maturatta, Plumrose, Pilgrim's Pride, Gold'n Plump, Gold Kist Farms, Pierce, 1855, Primo, Beehive, Seara, Rezende, LeBon, Agrovêneto, Doriana, Massa Leve, Excelsior, Frangosul, Confiança, Pena Branca, Wilson, Frango Santa Rita, and Macedo. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications. It also engages in the design, development, production, and logistics support of trainer aircraft, and the relevant integrated systems for crew training; military and tactical transport aircraft; special mission multi-role aircraft; and unmanned systems, as well as nacelles. In addition, the company designs, builds, tests, and integrates structures and components to support various programs. Further, it offers land and naval defense electronics, including battlespace and force protection systems; military systems for border, territory, and maritime control; naval combat systems; air defense systems; radar systems; optronic systems; and communication systems. Additionally, the company provides defense systems, such as airborne weapon systems, land and naval weapon systems, ammunition, underwater systems, and simulation and training systems; security and information systems comprising traffic control systems, automation systems, security and infrastructure protection solutions, mobility solutions, and cyber security and ICT solutions; and satellite systems and orbiting infrastructures, as well as instruments, subsystems, and sensors. It also offers integrated mission systems, electronic warfare systems, on-board avionics, aerial target systems, and simulation systems; remotely piloted aircraft systems; and mission payloads, including robotic systems, as well as after-sales and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Leonardo ? Finmeccanica S.p.a. and changed its name to Leonardo S.p.a. in January 2017. Leonardo S.p.a. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

