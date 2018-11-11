Analyzing MEDNAX (MD) and Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) and MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) are both index companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and MEDNAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions -4.06% -3.63% -2.16% MEDNAX 9.50% 10.45% 5.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spine Injury Solutions and MEDNAX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A MEDNAX 0 9 4 0 2.31

MEDNAX has a consensus price target of $51.62, indicating a potential upside of 27.23%. Given MEDNAX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MEDNAX is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and MEDNAX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $1.86 million N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A MEDNAX $3.46 billion 1.05 $320.37 million $3.15 12.88

MEDNAX has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of MEDNAX shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of MEDNAX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MEDNAX beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents. It manages four spine injury diagnostic centers located in Houston, Odessa, and Tyler, Texas; and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Spine Pain Management Inc. and changed its name to Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. in October 2015. Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. The company also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors. In addition, its pediatric cardiology care services comprise inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals. Further, the company provides other pediatric subspecialty care services through pediatric subspecialists, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, and pediatric surgeons, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. Additionally, it provides radiology and teleradiology services. As of December 31, 2017, the company's network consisted of approximately 4,075 affiliated physicians. MEDNAX, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

