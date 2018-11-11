Analyzing PotNetwork (POTN) & InVitae (NVTA)

PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) and InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PotNetwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of InVitae shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of InVitae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PotNetwork and InVitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A InVitae -109.60% -103.37% -59.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PotNetwork and InVitae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A InVitae 0 0 4 0 3.00

InVitae has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. Given InVitae’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InVitae is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Volatility and Risk

PotNetwork has a beta of 10.65, suggesting that its share price is 965% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVitae has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PotNetwork and InVitae’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InVitae $68.22 million 13.17 -$123.38 million ($2.65) -4.91

PotNetwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InVitae.

Summary

InVitae beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Capital Venture Co., engages in the research, development, and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. It also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as SND Auto Group Inc. and changed its name to PotNetwork Holdings, Inc in March 2017. PotNetwork Holdings, Inc is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders. It also operates Patient Insights Networks, a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, an end-to-end platform that is used for the collection, analysis, and management of patient family history information. Invitae Corporation serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

