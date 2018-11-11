Andrew Kemp Purchases 21,000 Shares of Silver Chef Limited (SIV) Stock

Silver Chef Limited (ASX:SIV) insider Andrew Kemp purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,112.00 ($24,902.13).

Shares of ASX:SIV opened at A$1.66 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Silver Chef Company Profile

Silver Chef Limited engages in the rental and financing of commercial equipment in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It offers equipment rental and financing solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the hospitality industry, such as coffee shops, takeaway stores, independently owned restaurants, and franchises.

