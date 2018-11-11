Anglo American plc (AAL) Receives GBX 2,072.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,041.43 ($26.67).

Several research firms have commented on AAL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,890 ($24.70) in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,170 ($28.35) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Tony O’Neill bought 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,739 ($22.72) per share, with a total value of £28,015.29 ($36,606.94).

LON AAL traded down GBX 63.40 ($0.83) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,687.80 ($22.05). The stock had a trading volume of 6,183,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 950.10 ($12.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

