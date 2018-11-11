ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003147 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ANON has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. ANON has a market cap of $0.00 and $9,470.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00148307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00248554 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.85 or 0.11038711 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 19,961,616 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

