Antofagasta plc (ANTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 875.83 ($11.44).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 778.20 ($10.17) on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,071 ($13.99).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.