Aperio Group LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4,244.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,638 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Catalent by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 119.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 101,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

CTLT stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $5,916,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

