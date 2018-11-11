Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Receives $5.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

AINV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 57,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 66,540 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 547,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

