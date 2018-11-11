Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $15.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 170,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

