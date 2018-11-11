Appian Corp (APPN) VP Sells $122,788.50 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) VP Edward L. Hughes sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $122,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Appian stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 85.70% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Appian in a report on Sunday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at $166,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Appian by 240.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/appian-corp-appn-vp-sells-122788-50-in-stock.html.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.