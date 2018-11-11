Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $204.47 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1,024.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.27.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,737 shares of company stock valued at $107,157,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

