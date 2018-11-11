Apricus Biosciences Inc (APRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,466,072 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the October 15th total of 1,069,321 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,756,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apricus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Apricus Biosciences stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.93. Apricus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Apricus Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Apricus Biosciences Company Profile

Apricus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma.

