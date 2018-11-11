Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 54,463,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 195.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,041,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 233.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,262,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,255,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,300 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,916 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $28.35 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/arch-capital-group-ltd-acgl-shares-sold-by-sterling-capital-management-llc.html.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.