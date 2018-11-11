Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,841 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $109,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $131,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $109,803.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,629,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $436,038. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/archer-daniels-midland-co-adm-position-cut-by-o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc.html.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.