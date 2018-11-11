Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $102.07 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $102.07 million and approximately $421,857.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001610 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OKEx, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

