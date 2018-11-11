ARHT Media (ART) Shares Down 18.5%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART) were down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 101,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 85,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Rene Bharti sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00.

About ARHT Media (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

