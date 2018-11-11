Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.11 Million Stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Medidata Solutions worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,421,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

MDSO stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $487,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

