ARRIS International (ARRS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARRS. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ARRIS International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ARRIS International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ARRIS International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ARRIS International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.21.

ARRS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.72. 17,455,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,834. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. ARRIS International has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARRIS International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ARRIS International news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $36,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,524.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

