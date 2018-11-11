ARRIS International (ARRS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised ARRIS International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ARRIS International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut ARRIS International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ARRIS International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised ARRIS International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARRIS International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.21.

ARRS opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. ARRIS International has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. ARRIS International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARRIS International will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ARRIS International news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARRIS International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARRIS International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ARRIS International by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARRIS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ARRIS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

