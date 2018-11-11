Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 81,500 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,172,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,727,755 shares in the company, valued at $24,862,394.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 31st, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,445,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 164,834 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $2,381,851.30.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 184.6% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,299,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,986 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,053,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,883,000 after purchasing an additional 523,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,922,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 380.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 841,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

