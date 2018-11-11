Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 116,394 Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 22.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bridgepoint Education in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 35.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bridgepoint Education in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

BPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridgepoint Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE BPI opened at $7.82 on Friday. Bridgepoint Education Inc has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgepoint Education Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

