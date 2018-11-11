Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in PRGX Global Inc (PRGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 125,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.54% of PRGX Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 608.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 256.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 257,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 480,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 71,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth $857,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

PRGX Global stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.88 million, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PRGX Global Inc has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRGX Global news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $225,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Strategic Opportunit Headlands purchased 13,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $119,489.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 112,272 shares of company stock worth $1,024,482. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

