Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for 3.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $58,727,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $54,838,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $35,271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,098,000 after buying an additional 767,419 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,986,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,097,000 after buying an additional 238,628 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Argus raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Mizuho cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other news, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,131 shares in the company, valued at $153,074.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/asset-planning-services-inc-la-adv-grows-stake-in-xcel-energy-inc-xel.html.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.