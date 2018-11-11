Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €19.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €19.80 ($23.02) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at €15.73 ($18.29) on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

