Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Position Lessened by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 725,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Philip B. Flynn acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,000 and sold 17,341 shares valued at $431,803. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $307.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

