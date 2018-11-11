Associated British Foods (ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800 at Kepler Capital Markets

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target increased by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABF. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,765 ($36.13) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,023.63 ($39.51).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,638 ($34.47) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 2,476 ($32.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,387 ($44.26).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.30 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $11.70.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.