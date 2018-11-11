AstraZeneca (AZN) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 6,050 ($79.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) target price (up previously from GBX 5,700 ($74.48)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,880.82 ($76.84).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 6,172 ($80.65) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a one year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.