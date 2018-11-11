AstraZeneca (AZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,880.82 ($76.84).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at GBX 6,172 ($80.65) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a one year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.