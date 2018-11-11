Atlas Financial (AFH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. provides commercial automobile insurance policies primarily in the United States through its subsidiaries. The company provides insurance coverage to taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery and business auto. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Atlas Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

AFH stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 44,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Atlas Financial has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $55.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Atlas Financial had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Atlas Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 758,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 149,590 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Financial by 32.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 34,252 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Financial by 97.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 92,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Atlas Financial by 35.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 195,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

