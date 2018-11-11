Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Atmos Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on Atmos Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

ATO opened at $96.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,407.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

