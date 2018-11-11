Atomera Inc (ATOM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,555 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the October 15th total of 641,629 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atomera stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 122.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,488 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 5.73% of Atomera worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ATOM shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Atomera in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.81. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atomera will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/atomera-inc-atom-sees-large-decline-in-short-interest.html.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.