AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Lifted by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 337,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 136,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 111,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

NYSE T opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

