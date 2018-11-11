Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Shares Gap Down to $9.94

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $9.94. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 14490653 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

