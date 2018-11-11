Aviat Networks (AVNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.16. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Heinz Stumpe sold 7,544 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $132,397.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,574 shares in the company, valued at $554,123.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

