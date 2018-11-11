Avrobio Inc (AVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AVRO stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 58,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,405. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($2.51). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

