AXA (CS) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.71 ($31.06).

Shares of CS stock opened at €22.80 ($26.51) on Wednesday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

