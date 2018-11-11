Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. CL King reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. 1,057,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,895. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Klint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,285,088.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $456,620.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,656. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,701,000 after purchasing an additional 644,469 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 84,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

