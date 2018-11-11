B. Riley Analysts Give BioLife Solutions (BLFS) a $22.00 Price Target

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been given a $22.00 price target by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.82% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLFS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

BLFS opened at $13.94 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $199.52 million, a PE ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 4,765 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $123,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,349.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,984. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 53.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 91.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

