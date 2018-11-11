B. Riley Analysts Give Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) a $32.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHCT. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 82,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,752. The stock has a market cap of $552.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.79. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $32.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $416.8 million in 91 real estate properties as of June 30, 2018, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.