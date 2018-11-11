B. Riley Lowers Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

CUBI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 172,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $654.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 124.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

