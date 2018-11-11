B. Riley Raises Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Price Target to $21.00

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KIN. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.35.

KIN traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,127. The company has a market capitalization of $476.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.25. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Raymond Townsend sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $39,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,469.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,671 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,594.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,960 over the last 90 days. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

