B. Riley Reiterates Neutral Rating for GAP (GPS)

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) in a research report released on Wednesday. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GAP to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.72.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. GAP has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in GAP in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GAP in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.