Baader Bank Analysts Give BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (BYW6) a €33.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYW6. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.50 ($37.79).

Shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. stock opened at €25.65 ($29.83) on Thursday. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 52-week high of €34.09 ($39.64).

About BayWa AG/AKT o.N.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Agriculture, Energy, Building Materials, and the Innovation & Digitalisation development.

