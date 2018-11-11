Bach Investment Advisors Ltd Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bach Investment Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Walt Disney comprises 0.1% of Bach Investment Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $652,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,743 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,966,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $625,324,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,882,000 after purchasing an additional 254,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,971,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,055,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.84.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $118.00 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

