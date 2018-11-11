Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.66 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,650,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,157,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,568 shares of company stock valued at $18,539,877. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

NYSE:UNH opened at $276.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $264.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.48 and a one year high of $278.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

